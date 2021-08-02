Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

SBH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,817. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

