SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post $8.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $7.52 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.24. 3,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,102. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

