Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SBGSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.55. 68,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

