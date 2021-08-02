Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

