Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,386 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $8.64 on Monday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.57.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.