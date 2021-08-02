Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,190 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

HYLN opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $6,959,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.