Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 511,886 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $15,248,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

