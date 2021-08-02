Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Edoc Acquisition worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.08 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

