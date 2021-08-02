Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCACU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,437,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

