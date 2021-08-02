Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

