Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. WBB Securities increased their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.50 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

