Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.50 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.