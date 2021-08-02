Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $10,337,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.71. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

