Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $23,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.13 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

