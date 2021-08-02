Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.91 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

