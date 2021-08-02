Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

