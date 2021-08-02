Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,137 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.97% of Skyline Champion worth $24,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

