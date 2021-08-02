Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 115,530 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HUYA were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $518,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 358.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 100.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 695,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA opened at $12.79 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

