Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $232.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.