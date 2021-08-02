Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 46,277 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,277 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

MET stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.