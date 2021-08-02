Schroders’ (SHNWF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 target price on shares of Schroders and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.