Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Acas LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Acas LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06.

