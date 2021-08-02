Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.