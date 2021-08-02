Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.750-4.050 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%.

SWM opened at $39.33 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

