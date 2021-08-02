ScION Tech Growth II’s (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th

ScION Tech Growth II’s (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. ScION Tech Growth II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

