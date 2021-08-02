Secret Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Secret has a market cap of $74.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00407350 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.01048833 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,046,524 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.