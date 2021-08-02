Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 7% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Sentivate has a total market cap of $30.18 million and approximately $251,113.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00818550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00091614 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

