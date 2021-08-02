ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $718.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $660.00 to $718.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

