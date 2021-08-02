Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 769,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.24. 9,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,628. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

