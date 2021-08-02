Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. 2,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

