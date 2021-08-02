Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,700.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.30. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

