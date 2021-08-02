Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Declines By 21.5%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.