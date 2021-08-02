Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Increases By 45.9%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BHKLY opened at $64.81 on Monday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $76.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $5.7573 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

