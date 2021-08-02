Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 36.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 378.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27. Bunzl has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $35.08.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

