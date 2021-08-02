Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Rises By 37.2%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 606,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $171.80. 53,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

