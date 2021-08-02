Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Declines By 14.4%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 954,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 134,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.52 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.