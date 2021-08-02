Short Interest in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Decreases By 27.6%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. 16,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $781.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $3,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

