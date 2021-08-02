Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 49.1%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DACHF stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74.
About Daicel
