Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 49.1%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DACHF stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

