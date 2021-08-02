Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Declines By 26.7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 10,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $7,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DOYU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,149. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

