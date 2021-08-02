Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Grows By 52.6%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:DVD opened at $2.31 on Monday. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.