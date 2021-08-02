Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Increases By 46.6%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 130,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,014 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

