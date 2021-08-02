Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Drops By 25.3%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,977. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
See Also: Price Target
