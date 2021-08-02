Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 17.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FLC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,806. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

