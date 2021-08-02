Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Grows By 21.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 281,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,852. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

