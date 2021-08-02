Short Interest in Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Declines By 31.6%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.64.
Genfit Company Profile
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.