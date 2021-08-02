Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 42.0%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,713,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 8,248,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.