Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Declines By 14.9%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

