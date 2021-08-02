Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Grows By 29.8%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$14.34 during midday trading on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.