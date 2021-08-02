Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 41.3%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INND opened at $0.01 on Monday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.