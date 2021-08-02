Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 41.3%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INND opened at $0.01 on Monday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.