Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Increases By 38.8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.85% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get My Size alerts:

NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $1.27 on Monday. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.